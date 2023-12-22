No possibility of seat adjustment with JUI-F, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman said on Thursday that there was ‘no possibility of seat adjustment with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F)’, as it did not want general elections to be held on time. “The JUI-F was part of the collation government; however, this time the situation is different, but PPP doors are always open to other political opponents,” she told a private news channel.

Sherry reiterated that her party would launch a vigorous electoral campaign from Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on December 27, on the death anniversary of BB Shaheed. She said that the PPP was the only party that stresses the need for holding timely elections in the country. The other political parties in the country are seemingly running away from the polls.

She deplored that different tactics were used in the past to create rifts in her party; their all attempts went in vein, and the PPP raised the slogan ‘Pakistan Khappay’ (Long live Pakistan). “We would never let anyone break Sindh,” said Sherry. The PPP leader urged the politicians to abstain from politics of division as the country is going through tough conditions. She emphasised that the national interest must be above everything else. Sherry Rehman was optimistic to form next government, saying that the PPP would contest elections from all constituencies across the country, and results in Punjab would be different. She noted that the PPP wanted a level playing field for all the parties to contest the next polls in a free and fair manner.