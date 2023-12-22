Not Nawaz Sharif, but Bilawal to become next PM, predicts Manzoor Wasan

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wasan, famous for his ‘political dreams’, on Friday, predicted PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will not become prime minister in 2024.

No matter who supports Nawaz Sharif, we will not let him become PM again, Manzoor Wasan said while talking to the media after submitting his nomination papers from Sindh Assembly’s PS-27 constituency.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be next prime minister.” The former minister said those who are sure of winning the upcoming general election will not ‘get anything.’

Without taking the PTI founder’s name, Wasan said, everyone should be allowed to contest elections.

It is to be noted that the filing of nomination papers by political leaders across the country is underway and earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended the deadline for submission of nomination papers that was supposed to end today.

According to the details, the electoral watchdogs have extended the date of submission of nomination papers by two days and announced that the nomination papers can be submitted by December 24.

Following the nomination paper submission, the preliminary list of the candidates will be published on December 24.

Meanwhile, the returning officers will scrutinize the candidates from December 25 till December 30. However, the polling will be held on February 08, 2024.