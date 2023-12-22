NUST, CSAIL to cooperate for establishing internship projects

ISLAMABAD - China Three Gorges South Asia In­vestment Limited (CSAIL) and Is­lamabad’s National University of Science and Technology (NUST) have agreed to establish a compre­hensive cooperation in the field of internship projects as both the or­ganizations have signed a Memo­randum of Agreement (MoA).

The inauguration ceremony for the internship base for university students was also held at the Kar­ot project camp.

Karot Hydropower Station has of­ficially become the first internship base of NUST, featuring Chinese technology and training methods. This development creates opportu­nities for joint training of China-Pa­kistan versatile talents.

The MoA was signed dur­ing Dr. Adeel Waqas’s first visit to the Karot project. Dr. Waqas, the principal of the university’s Center for Advanced Studies in Energy, along with 28 members of his team, visited the Karot pro­ject site and received a compre­hensive briefing on the spillway, power plant, dam, and power generation process.

Wang Minsheng, CEO of CSAIL, provided a comprehensive intro­duction to the Karot project, Three Gorges International and the main business of China Three Gorges Corporation.

The two sides signed this MoA after thorough communication in the early stage. They plan to es­tablish internship projects for col­lege students in relevant majors in batches starting from 2024.

Additionally, they aim to collab­orate on scientific research and in­novation in the field of energy.