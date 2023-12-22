Only transparent elections acceptable to nation, says Siraj

The general elections scheduled for Feb 8 next year will only be acceptable to the nation if they are transparent, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq asserted on Friday.

Interacting with a group of reporters after filing his nomination papers for the National Assembly constituency of NA-7 Lower Dir on Friday, Siraj emphasised that the general elections [on Feb 8] were a constitutional prerequisite.

The JI leader said that suspicions and doubts were dispelled with the issuance of the election schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Noting that some politicians wished to avoid the elections, Siraj commented that these individuals would likely face defeat in the upcoming polls.

Siraj urged the chief election commissioner, bound by his oath, to ensure the transparent conduct of elections.

Siraj also stressed the importance of providing equal opportunities to all political parties participating in the elections.

