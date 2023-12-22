Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Only transparent elections acceptable to nation, says Siraj

Only transparent elections acceptable to nation, says Siraj
Web Desk
9:18 PM | December 22, 2023
National

The general elections scheduled for Feb 8 next year will only be acceptable to the nation if they are transparent, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq asserted on Friday.

Interacting with a group of reporters after filing his nomination papers for the National Assembly constituency of NA-7 Lower Dir on Friday, Siraj emphasised that the general elections [on Feb 8] were a constitutional prerequisite.

The JI leader said that suspicions and doubts were dispelled with the issuance of the election schedule by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Noting that some politicians wished to avoid the elections, Siraj commented that these individuals would likely face defeat in the upcoming polls.

Siraj urged the chief election commissioner, bound by his oath, to ensure the transparent conduct of elections.

Siraj also stressed the importance of providing equal opportunities to all political parties participating in the elections.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703224992.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023