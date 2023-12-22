Pakistan, India to square off on June 9 in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

DUBAI - The much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India during the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to be played on June 9, 2024 in New York, a report suggested. The match is likely to be a day match considering the difference in timezone to cater to the South Asian audience. Notably, this is the first time that the United States of America (USA) has secured the right to host an ICC event. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be jointly hosted by the USA and West Indies.

The official schedule of the event has not been announced yet, however, reports suggest that the next edition of the T20 World Cup will run

from 4 June 2024 to 30 June 2024. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed in September that Dallas, Florida and New York have been picked as hosts of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York will be T20 World Cup 2024 venues as the event is staged in the USA for the first time. In this connection, an agreement has been reached for the construction of a 34,000- seat modular stadium in Eisenhower Park, a purpose-built sports and events park in Nassau County, New York, on awarding the required permit next month.

The existing venues in Grand Prairie and Broward County will be increased in size by modular stadium solutions to expand seating,

media and premium hospitality areas subject to final agreement. A number of other venues around the USA, including George Mason University in Washington, the new home of MLC team Washington Freedom, have also been identified as potential venues for pre-event matches.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup will feature a record 20 teams and will be played using a different format. The USA and West Indies earned direct qualification by virtue of being hosts, while the other teams include, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the first-timer Uganda.