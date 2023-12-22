Pakistan suffer setback ahead of second Australia Test 

MELBOURNE - Pakistan suffered a setback on Thursday ahead of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Pacer Khurram Shazad has been ruled out of the remaining Tests of the series due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). “Shahzad complained of discomfort in his left side during the first Test. PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player,” the PCB said.

“He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation,” it added. The right-armer made his debut during the Perth Test and claimed five wickets during the match.