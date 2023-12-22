Pakistanis perceive CPEC positive for national economy

ISLAMABAD - As 2023 marks the 10th anniver­sary of the launch of China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a report titled “Perceptions on CPEC in Pakistan” was launched at the 8th CPEC Media Forum hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and organized by China Economic Net and Pakistan-China Institute.

The data from the report indi­cates that there is widespread agreement among Pakistanis that CPEC will help revive economic activity in Pakistan.

The report draws its insight from 350 individuals encompass­ing key stakeholders including 62 government employees, 22 par­liamentarians, civil sector repre­sentatives, private sector profes­sionals, journalists, members of academia and students from Pun­jab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pa­ktunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit.

Based on the report, 65% of the respondents view Chinese pro­fessionals as friends of Pakistan who will help revive the coun­try’s economy and socio-econom­ic well-being.

This means a majority of Paki­stani people strongly believe that CPEC will prove to be beneficial for the country and its people.

About how CPEC will help Pa­kistan, 93.5% of the respond­ents view CPEC as a project that will significantly help Pakistan through investment in various sectors while also opening ave­nues for businessmen.

And, 75.1% of the respondents agree that through CPEC, local businessmen will get access to in­ternational markets.

Moreover, 61.1% of the re­spondents believe that CPEC will help economically vulnera­ble groups such as women, which signals positive segments among the Pakistanis with regards to how CPEC is slowly revolution­izing the economy by improving the socio-economic well-being of the people.

Additionally, 66.9% of the re­spondents think that investment under CPEC can significantly im­prove the agricultural industry of Pakistan, and 72.7% of the re­spondents believe that CPEC has helped develop state-of-the-art in­frastructure in the country.

Looking into the future, 54.2% of the respondents think CPEC should focus on business opportunities more, followed by education (13%), health (5.9%), IT (2.3%), etc.

Overall, the majority of the re­spondents perceive CPEC posi­tively as a game-changer for Paki­stan’s economy.

Furthermore, the second high­est responses for the questions were ‘neutral’ which stems from the idea that while CPEC is fast progressing and its fruit is visible some people lack a good under­standing of this corridor and its influence regarding different de­velopment phases.

Statistics from the Embassy of China in Pakistan exhibit that by the end of 2022, CPEC had brought direct investment of $25.4 billion to Pakistan, creating 236,000 jobs, building 510 kilometers of ex­pressways and 886 kilometers of national grid, and adding 8,000 MW of electricity.