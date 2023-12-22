PHC continues crackdown on quacks

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 1,013 quackery outlets after its enforcement teams raided 4,623 treatment centres across the province during the last seven weeks. Out of the visited centres, the PHC will continue surveillance of 2,716 treatment centres, whereas 722 quacks’ shops have been either shut down or converted to other businesses. Also, qualified physicians have started providing treatment facilities at 151 centres though these were reportedly run by quacks. The enforcement teams had carried out a massive number of raids in almost every district of the province. However, it has sealed 88 centres, the maximum number, in Lahore, followed by 71 in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad 69, Jhang 53, Kasur 46, Sahiwal 43, Gujranwala 42 and 41 in Sialkot. In the rest of the districts, on average 23 centres were raided daily, and quacks’ businesses were shuttered in varying numbers. A spokesperson of the PHC also said that so far the Commission had sealed more than 48,000 quackery centres after conducting more than 175,000 raids across Punjab. Moreover, 38,694 quacks had shuttered their outlets fearing action.