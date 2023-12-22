PHDEC organises workshop on banana at SAU Tandojam

KARACHI-The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) hosted a banana workshop at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam the other day. The purpose of workshop was to introduce potential of Central Asian Republics (CARs) market and logistics facilities offered by National Logistic Cell (NLC).

Pakistan’s Trade Missions from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan gave detailed presentations on the potential of respective markets. Representative from NLC discussed the procedure and current route followed by the agency. Local banana experts discussed the product development, growing G9 variety, and remedial measures for addressing Panama disease in the crop.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO PHDEC shared information on potential markets for Pakistani bananas, historical prices, and export trends over the past five years. He assured full support from PHDEC to stakeholders involved in export-related matters.

Dr Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, a Professor at SAU Tandojam, provided insights into improved banana farm management techniques for disease and pest control. Dr Rehana Naz Syed, another SAU Tandojam Professor, delivered a comprehensive presentation on addressing the challenges posed by Panama disease, covering symptoms, causal organisms, and potential control measures. Niaz Muhammad Nizamani, a progressive banana grower, discussed the challenges of post-disease threats and the export potential of different banana varieties. Syed Shabi Ul Hassan Shah Rashdi, an experienced banana grower, highlighted the challenges faced in banana production.

Ghulam Sarwar Abro, an innovative banana grower, Hassan Ali Chanhio, former agriculture minister, and Nadeem Shah Jamot, Senior Vice President of Sindh Abadghar Board, also expressed their views with participants involved in the banana workshop.

Trade officers from Pakistan Trade Missions abroad, including Muhammad Farooque (Kazakhstan), Attaullah Khan (Uzbekistan) and Moazam Ali Sahito (Azerbaijan), explored opportunities and challenges for exporting bananas to their respective countries. Sumair Malik from NLC detailed trade routes and export opportunities for bananas. Dr. Mubarak Ahmed, Consultant (Agro) at TDAP, shared his expert opinion on the banana value chain.

The workshop concluded with a Q&A session, allowing participants to seek clarification and gain further insights. The collaborative effort between PHDEC and Sindh Agriculture University underscores their commitment to advancing the horticulture sector, particularly in banana cultivation and export. Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, concluded the program.