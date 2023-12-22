PM for best youth skill development schemes

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said youngsters from merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given spe­cial importance and attention in the PM Youth Schemes.

Chairing a review meeting of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme here yesterday, the PM termed the young generation as future of the nation and declared wel­fare of the youth as top priority of the government. He said disbursement of loans under the Youth Programme should be done in an extremely responsible manner and caution.

The Prime Minister advised to evolve a strategy with regard to the Skill Development Schemes to achieve desired results. He instructed to start training programmes for master trainers to ensure their capacity building so that they can impart qual­ity training to other people. The meeting was briefed that over half million people have been trained under the PM Skill De­velopment Programme since 2013. In the next phase, 56,000 people will be trained, largely with hi-tech skills. It was said that half million laptops were distributed among students from 2013 to June 2023. Besides, easy loans worth over 100 billion rupees were given to the youth under PM Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme during 2013 to 2023. Under the PM Talent Hunt and Sports League, 83, 323 young players were pro­vided opportunity to excel in Badminton, Football, Squash, Vol­leyball and other sports.