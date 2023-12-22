PML-N seeks 2-day extension in deadline for filing papers

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has sought an extension of the deadline for the sub­mission of nomination papers for the February 8 general elections following a similar demand from the JUI-F and MQM-Pakistan. In a letter addressed to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, PML-N Election Cell Chairman Senator Ishaq Dar advocated for a two-day extension in the deadline for submitting nomination papers. As per the ECP schedule, the current deadline for the sub­mission of nomination papers is Friday (December 22), with the list of candidates set to be published on Saturday. The scrutiny process will commence from Sunday and continue until the 30th of this month. In his letter, Ishaq Dar emphasized that while the date for submitting nomination papers should be extended by two days, there should be no alteration to the polling date.

He argued that candidates require additional time for the submission of nomination papers as they need to complete documentation, including obtain­ing NOCs from various departments, which will be submitted along with the nomination papers.