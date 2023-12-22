Police arrest more than 200 protestors from Baloch nationals long march: IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested more than 200 protestors from Baloch Nationals Long March for violating the imposition of section 144 and attacking police personnel in Red Zone during protest demonstration in the federal capital.

Police have registered two cases against the protestors on multiple charges while further investigation was underway.

The investigators of Police Station Ramna have rounded up some suspects from Bannu and Waziristan in connection with killing of Head Constable of Islamabad police and his son during firing in G-11/4 and are grilling them to trace the real culprits. “Maintaining law and order situation in federal capital as well as to protect the property and lives of general public, foreign delegations, dignitaries and diplomats is the prime responsibility of Islamabad Capital Police and no body will be allowed to take law into hands,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan while talking to media media men at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday.

Earlier, IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan addressed a ceremony organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries to celebrate 148th birthday of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Islamabad traders, representatives from Youth Parliament, children from Pakistan Sweet Homes and journalists were present at the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the need for lawfulness and safety in the capital. He said that Islamabad is the capital and there are still many high-level foreign delegations present here. No one would want you and our lives to be in danger. Our mutual safety is paramount.

“Last night we showed patience for six hours and avoided the use of force, but when force was used against the police, we had to act within the legal framework for our protection,” he added. He further said that we appreciate the citizens of Islamabad who have never engaged in unlawful activities. While Islamabad hosts a multitude of outsiders, those involved in recent unfortunate incidents were also not locals. The accused who martyred the Islamabad Capital Police head constable and his son in a recent event were also from outside. We have apprehended some accused from Bannu. He also highlighted that, the use of water cannons is not fatal. There were no women or children among the protesters. There were some people in the Red Zone who concealed their identities and had sticks. Anyone attempting unlawful entry will face legal consequences. We invited protesters to demonstrate at H-9 and F-9 Park, as the safety of the protesters was also part of our responsibility. Protesters should obey the law and protest peacefully, he added.

Last year, during this month, our officer sacrificed himself to prevent a suicide bombing. We cannot afford any more sacrifices. Those protesting should respect the law, IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan maintained. It may be noted that a heavy contingent of Islamabad and Rawalpindi police barred the participants of Baloch Long March at Chungi Number 26 (Motorway Turn) from entering into federal capital on Wednesday. The long march was participated by Pashtun nationalist leader and former MNA Ali Wazir among hundreds of others who are out to register their protest against alleged Baloch genocide, illegal forced disappearance of the people, killing of missing persons by the CTD in allegedly fake encounters.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police also uprooted a protest camp of protestors of Baloch nationals and made arrests from the scene. Several women and other protestors were taken into custody by police. The capital city police also fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters late night on Thursday.