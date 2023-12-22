PSX gains 245 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 245.56 points, a positive change of 0.39 percent, closing at 62,693.57 points against 62,448.01 points the previous trading day. A total of 812,383,481 shares valuing Rs.16.687 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,187,368,881 shares valuing Rs. 26.038 billion the last day. Some 358 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 251 of them recorded gains and 93 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 14 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 209,399,163 shares at Rs.5.60 per share, Cnergyico PK with 101,559,312 shares at Rs.5.49 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 59,818,169 shares at Rs.1.58 per share.

Bata Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.46.80 per share price, closing at Rs.1,696.80, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Textile Mills with a Rs.46.65 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,330.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.444.00 per share closing at Rs. 21,355.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs.194.00 decline to close at Rs.7,906.00.