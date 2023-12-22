Punjab govt establishes helpline 1034

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has informed that the Pun­jab government has established a toll-free helpline number 1034 for immediately carrying pregnant women, indants as well as the dis­abled to basic health units in ru­ral areas without incurring any expenditure. As many as 500 am­bulance vehicles have been pro­vided in the villages of Punjab for this purpose.

The minister was delivering a keynote address at a seminar on ‘Strengthening Resilience and Re­porductive Health in Punjab’ or­ganized by ‘Save the Children’, here, Thursday.Representatives of UN Population Fund, government departments and NGOs participat­ed in the seminar.

The minister told that for pro­viding free pick and drop facility to the vulnerable groups in rural areas, one vehicle of Rural Ambu­lance Service has attached to three basic health units in remote vil­lages. The service also carries pa­tients in need of advanced treat­ment to the to the major hospitals.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Save the Children has been working in the underprivileged areas of Pakistan for the past 40 years. The servic­es of Save the Children for the vul­nerable sections had been com­mendable.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that caretak­er government is paying special attention to population welfare. The government has promoted 43 thousand lady health visitors from grade 5 to grade 8. More than 1700 lady health supervisors had also been promoted from grade 8 to grade 11 while graduate Lady Health Supervisors have been pro­moted to Grade 14.

He said that the main cause of women’s health problems was mal or undernutrition and anemia. Ad­equate interval between the birth of children can ensure the health and safety of both the mother and the child. He underlined the need for promoting policy of healthy mother and child.