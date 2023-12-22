Punjab govt establishes helpline for women

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has informed that the Punjab government has established a toll-free helpline number 1034 for immediately carrying pregnant women, indants as well as the disabled to basic health units in rural areas without incurring any expenditure. As many as 500 ambulance vehicles have been provided in the villages of Punjab for this purpose. The minister was delivering a keynote address at a seminar on ‘Strengthening Resilience and Reporductive Health in Punjab’ organized by ‘Save the Children’, here, Thursday.Representatives of UN Population Fund, government departments and NGOs participated in the seminar. The minister told that for providing free pick and drop facility to the vulnerable groups in rural areas, one vehicle of Rural Ambulance Service has attached to three basic health units in remote villages. The service also carries patients in need of advanced treatment to the to the major hospitals. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Save the Children has been working in the underprivileged areas of Pakistan for the past 40 years. The services of Save the Children for the vulnerable sections had been commendable. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that caretaker government is paying special attention to population welfare.