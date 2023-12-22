Raiwind Diocese spreads Christmas cheer at annual dinner

The Diocese of Raiwind of the Church of Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed its congregation to a special dinner on the eve of Christmas, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and the spirit of giving.

The dinner was attended by a large number of Christians from various parishes of the diocese, church staff, volunteers, and guests from different walks of life. Church leaders and some victim families of the August 16 attacks in Jaranwala were especially invited to the dinner to show solidarity with the affectees.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion. Other prominent guests included Punjab Human Rights Department Secretary Shoaib Akbar, former Lahore Bar president Malik Arshad, Presbyterian Church of Pakistan Executive Secretary Rev Dr Majeed Abel, Salvation Army Senior Team Leader Colonel McDonald Chandi and Senator Kamran Michael.

The venue was decorated with lights creating a warm and festive atmosphere. The dinner also featured a musical program, where the choir sang carols and hymns.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Rehman lauded the services of the Christian community in the progress and development of Pakistan. He also praised the dedication of Church of Pakistan President and Bishop of Raiwind Diocese Azad Marshall for raising the voice of his community on all forums.

"Christmas is a time for celebration as it gives the message of hope and peace. On this occasion, we should also remember the innocent victims of the conflict in Palestine and pray for their peaceful rehabilitation," he said.

He added that violence against any community in any part of the world should be vehemently condemned in the larger interest of humanity and peace.

Speaking to the gathering, Bishop Marshall delivered a message of hope and gratitude, reminding everyone of the true meaning of Christmas.

"We have invited the victims of the Jaranwala tragedy to this special dinner to show them that we haven't forgotten them on Christmas. We hope that the government of Pakistan will ensure that such episodes of violence against Christians will not be repeated and those responsible for ransacking churches and properties of the community will be punished in accordance with the law," he said.

Marshall echoed the governor's appeal for peace in the conflict-hit Palestinian territory.

"Christians are equally suffering due to the fighting there. This is the first that Palestinian Christians are not able to celebrate Christmas in their traditional manner. We condemn violence in all its forms and manifestations and pray for peace in the region," he said.