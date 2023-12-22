Friday, December 22, 2023
RD Special Education and Rehabilitation Centre visits HCSTSI

December 22, 2023
HYDERABAD - Regional Director of the Special Education and Rehabilitation Center Hyderabad Region Muhammad Amin Memon visited the Secretariat of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar. He emphasized the importance of the business community and industrialists in the welfare and support of disabled individuals. He said that the Sindh government has reserved a 5 percent quota for disabled persons in all government departments and is rigorously implementing this policy. The government regularly allocates funds for disabled individuals, providing a monthly stipend of 2000 rupees with efforts to increase it to 5000 rupees.

