Salar beats Abdullah in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Muhammad Salar came from behind to snatch victory from Abdullah Adnan in a thrilling three-set second round match of men’s singles in the 9th Benazir Bhutto (Shaheed) National Tennis Championship 2023 at Islamabad Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Both players played the high-quality tennis but in the third set, Muhammad Salar excelled and broke the serve at 3-3, winning the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. The matches in other categories were also held on Thursday, where top seeded players advanced to the next round.

In the men’s singles second round, Muhammad Shoaib beat Ahmed Naeel 6-2, 6-1; Yousaf

Khalil beat Hamza Asim 6-2, 6-1; Barkat ullah beat Hamza Roman 6-2, 6-3. In the men’s doubles second round, Yousaf Khalil/Barkat Ullah beat Sami Zeb Khan/Ahmed Nael 7-5, 6-1; Muhammad Shoaib/Muzzamil Murtaza beat Hamza Asim/ Muhammad Salar 6-3, 6-2.

In the ladies singles pre-quarterfinals, Sarah Mehboob beat Daliah Ashraf 6-2, 6-0; Asifa Shabaz beat Labika Durab 6-2, 6-1; Mehak Khokhar beat Syeda Ajwa 6-0, 6-1. In the U-18 boys singles quarterfinals, Hamza Roman beat Asad Zaman 6-4, 6-3; Mahatir Muhammad beat Muhammad Salar 6-2, 6-2; Hamza Asim beat Ehtisham Humayun 6-4, 6-2.

In the U-18 girls singles first round, Zunaisha Noor beat Dalia Ashraf 6-0, 6-1. In the U-14 boys singles quarterfinal, Muzzamil Bhand beat Muhammad Yahya 4-0, 4-1; Hassan Usmani

beat Haziq Asim 2-4, 4-0, 4-0; Mahd Shezad beat Haziq Areejo 5-4(7), 2-4, 4-2 and Rohab Faisal beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-5(5), 4-2, 4-2.

In the U-12 boys singles pre-quarterfinals, Ahmed Hussain beat Ansar ullah 4-1, 4-2; Shayan Afridi beat M Shakeeb 4-1, 4-1; Raziq Sultan beat M Faizan 4-1, 4-0; Abdul Wasay beat Majid Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-1; Zayed Zaman beat Raja M Taha 4-1, 4-0; Rashid Ali Bachani beat Waniya Khalid Raja 4-0,4- 0 and Arsh Imran beat Behroze Memoon 4-0, 4-1.

In the boys U10 pre-quarterfinals, Qasim ul Khair beat Umer Zaman 4-1, 4-2; Majid Ali Bachani beat Ali Nasir 4-0, 4-1; Rashid Ali Bachani beat Fatima Maqsood 4-0, 4-2; Arsh Imran beat Beroze Memoon 4-0, 4-0; Salar Khan beat Amna Maqsood 4-1, 4-2; Ibrahim Gil beat Amir Masood 4-0, 4-1.

In vetrans doubles 45+ quarterfinals, Sohail Bulant/ Yasin Abbassi beat Anwar ul Haq/Asim Israr 6-3, 6-0; M Amin/Murtaza Hussain beat Gul Hameed/Younus Khan 6-2, 6-2.