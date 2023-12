LAHORE - Sports Board Punjab, under the directions of DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, has decided to organize exhibition sports competitions in all districts of the province on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam Day on December 25. In this regard, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar presided over a meeting at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday, which was attended by Deputy Director Attaur Rehman, Assistant Director Nabeel Ghazi, provincial coach Zarina Waqar and other officials.