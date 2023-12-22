Friday, December 22, 2023
SC orders ECP to allay PTI concerns on level playing field

2:23 PM | December 22, 2023
The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Friday ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to listen to reservations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allay concerns.

The PTI on Thursday had approached the Supreme Court over the issue of non-provision of a level playing field in the upcoming elections slated to be held on Feb 8 next year.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan had filed the petition in the apex court, involving the federal government, election commission and all four provincial governments as respondents, under Article 184(3) of the constitution.

The apex court ordered the ECP to meet PTI leaders at 3:00 pm and listen to their complaints regarding provision of level playing field.

The ECP officials and attorney general assured the court that PTI complaints would be addressed as per law.

