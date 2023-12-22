Secy Power transferred amid series of controversies

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has transferred Secretary Power Division, Rashid Mahmood Langriyal, amid ballooning power sector circular debt, increased losses and a controversy of overbilling by Discos.

“Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Ad­ministrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Power Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), In­dustries and Production Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” said a notification issued by the Establishment Division yesterday. Asad Rehman Gilani, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Ad­ministrative Service has been posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Power Division.

Rashid Langriyal, the most active Secretary on Twitter among the Federal Secretaries, has served in the Power Division for more than one and a half years. Prior to his joining, the power sector circu­lar debt was less than Rs 2.3 trillion, which has reached above Rs 2.6 trillion during his tenure.

The controversy of overbilling by the Discos also erupted during his tenure, and a Nepra inquiry has held the power distribution companies responsi­ble for illegal practices which had resulted in the overbilling of millions of consumers.