Semifinals of 12th Hamadan Lahore Open Polo today 

LAHORE - The stage is set for thrilling competition as the semifinals of the Hamadan 12th Lahore Open Polo Championship 2023 unfold today (Friday) here at the Lahore Polo Club. In the first semifinal, scheduled at Ground No. 1 at 2:00 PM, Newage Cables will face off against FG/Din Polo. Team Newage Cables, featuring Mohammad Ali Malik, Adnan Jalil Azam, Shah Shamyl Alam, and Hamza Mawaz Khan, will vie for victory against Team FG/Din Polo, comprising Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Amin Rehman, Bilal Haye, and Juan Cruz Greguol. Following this, the second semifinal at Aibak Ground at 3:00 PM will see Remounts competing against Rijas Polo. Team Remounts, featuring by Shahid Imran, Muhammad Naeem, Omar Asjad Malhi, and Lao Abelenda, will clash with Team Rijas Polo, consisting of Mohib Faisal Shahzad, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Bilal Riaz, and Juan Manuel Grossi.