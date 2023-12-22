Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SHC suspends gas tariff hike for textile industry

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday suspended the gas tariff hike notification for the textile industry. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) issued a notification for the raise in gas tariff for the textile industry. The SHC order granted relief to the plaintiffs (textile manufacturers) by temporarily suspending the implementation of the contentious notification for the plaintiffs only, provided they deposited a specific differential amount with the court’s Nazir within seven days.
Accordingly, SSGC is asked to issue monthly gas bills to plaintiffs (textile manufacturers) at the rate prevailing before the issuance of the impugned notification. Additionally, the order outlined that failure to make payments for two consecutive months would result in the suspension of the interim order for the plaintiff failing to comply. It also mentioned that any payments made to Nazir would be subject to the outcome of the injunction application.

Police arrest more than 200 protestors from Baloch nationals long march: IGP Islamabad

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1703134791.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023