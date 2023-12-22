SI Global Solutions attains global accolades

KARACHI-SI Global Solutions, a preeminent system integration and IT powerhouse in Pakistan, garnered distinguished recognition at the recent Lenovo UK Summit held in London.

Standing out amidst a multitude of partners, SI Global Solutions has emerged as a stellar representative of Pakistan’s technological prowess. As the partner for Lenovo products in Pakistan, the company extends its global footprint to the USA, UK, UAE, Canada, and various other international locales.

Noman A. Said, the astute CEO of SI Global Solutions, articulated his reflections on this noteworthy occasion, underscoring the pivotal role of technology in sculpting Pakistan’s IT landscape. Said remarked, “Revamping Pakistan’s IT infrastructure necessitates embracing the latest technologies and a comprehensive overhaul of the IT curriculum nationwide to establish a robust foundation for the future. Delving into hardware manufacturing is imperative, considering our significant lag in this domain. Our commitment lies in importing cutting-edge solutions, advanced devices, and nurturing professional growth within Pakistan.

Harnessing technology at the grassroots level, encompassing devices, equipment, and software, propels the productivity of systems and businesses. Therefore, investing in technology is indispensable for sustainable growth and development.”

Lenovo, a global technology titan, stands as the paramount producer, and SI Global Solutions takes pride in its association with such a pioneering force in the industry.