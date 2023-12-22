Silent decay

Drug addiction poses a sig­nificant issue, silently erod­ing lives if not properly con­trolled. Mashkay, a small village in Balochistan province, is grap­pling with the common usage of drugs, particularly among its youth, turning into a serious so­cial problem. The detrimental im­pact on academic performance is alarming, with drug addiction leading to poor grades, low self-esteem, memory challenges, and diminished skills.

The concerning rise in drug ad­dicts among young boys in re­cent years jeopardises their fu­tures and serves as a dangerous symbol for society if left unad­dressed. It is crucial to compre­hend how drug use alters brain function, impeding an individu­al’s ability to make sound choic­es and blurring distinctions even within close relationships.

To counteract this issue, imme­diate government intervention is essential. Despite Mashkay being a small village, controlling drug addiction there is feasible. Swift action is necessary to bring peo­ple back to reality and prevent the further deterioration of the village’s social fabric.

NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,

Hub.