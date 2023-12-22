Silent decay

Drug addiction poses a significant issue, silently eroding lives if not properly controlled. Mashkay, a small village in Balochistan province, is grappling with the common usage of drugs, particularly among its youth, turning into a serious social problem. The detrimental impact on academic performance is alarming, with drug addiction leading to poor grades, low self-esteem, memory challenges, and diminished skills.
The concerning rise in drug addicts among young boys in recent years jeopardises their futures and serves as a dangerous symbol for society if left unaddressed. It is crucial to comprehend how drug use alters brain function, impeding an individual’s ability to make sound choices and blurring distinctions even within close relationships.
To counteract this issue, immediate government intervention is essential. Despite Mashkay being a small village, controlling drug addiction there is feasible. Swift action is necessary to bring people back to reality and prevent the further deterioration of the village’s social fabric.
NADIR SARWAR SAJIDI,
Hub.