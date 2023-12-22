In an era of agony and deprivation, humanity is at its lowest ebb ever. The freedom of the suppressed majority, submission to authority in return for lower, smaller, short-term benefits, has led the incompetent, indiscreet inferiors to rule the superior, productive, competent brains. Hence, suffering, injustice, and inequality prevail.

As said by Martin Luther King, Jr. “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable... Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.”

Insane religious frenzy, to rule, to gain superiority of one’s ideology over the other, to kill, to conquer, to demolish, through blood and battering the sleeping dead voice of silent spectators, has granted a license to the oppressor, to demolish justice and let insanity prevail. The voice of the oppressor, which has managed to dominate due to the docile approach of the silent majority, has resulted in the sufferings of millions.

The oppressed have choices, to suffer, to die every day and bear the miseries of the oppressor each day, continuously non-stop, unabated.

This is the story of each developing country where poverty-stricken people are engulfed in the midst of loot, plunder, and theft by the controller, through gun or bun (food), by means of bullet or bribery, whichever works better and quicker.

In whichever country where the ruler decides to control through control of food, amenities, and facilities, it is absolutely clear that the oppressor chooses to live with little in hand and die every day, rather than die once and take arms against a sea of troubles. This phenomenon gives license to the plunderer for an unprecedented longer period of time, without any restraint or barriers.

This provides the looters with ample opportunities to create scenarios for the business of arms (the most profitable business), paint war-like scenes, and prosper under the garb of horror and alarm!

The “silent spectator” is my subject and criminal in the world of terror today. He neither has the courage nor the will to rise to the occasion. Hence, he creates a cell, a prison, for himself (being much larger in the majority) and solidly provides opportunities for a much lesser minority to take control and take the lion’s share, keeping the silent majority in hunger, despair, and disease.

Ruthless as the time is, the authoritarian rule of oppression and control continues unabated.

This silent majority needs no arms, no defense, no ammunition for freedom but the ammunition of the “will to live with freedom.”

It needs no historical evidence to support that their imprisonment is by choice and needs no mercy. When you give up your rights willingly, submit to the will of the oppressor, to live in agony, despair, and deprivation, then there ought not to be a voice of worry. You chose it, and you got it.

To stand up for yourself, you need no leader, no rules, no guidance. Just unite and be a wall of warriors determined to get your due share of prosperity.

Or else, live and die every day like carrots and cucumbers cut, eaten, and gone!

As Woodrow Wilson said, “Liberty has never come from Government. Liberty has always come from the subjects of it. The history of liberty is a history of limitations of governmental power, not the increase of it.”