Special education overhaul

Despite global recognition of the importance of education, there’s an urgent need to prioritise special education, especially in Pakistan. Unlike many other nations, Pakistan must reevaluate its stance on special education and allocate a sufficient budget for a more inclusive educational system.
Access to quality education is a significant challenge for children with special needs in Pakistan. A pervasive social stigma contributes to the problem, with many institutions refusing admission, viewing these students as burdens. This stigma creates reluctance among parents to send their children to school. Moreover, a lack of facilities in most Pakistani institutions and inadequately trained teachers further hampers the educational experience for special needs students.
Although there is an increase in professionals like occupational therapists, speech therapists, and psychologists in Pakistan, their roles are not fully understood, particularly in the education sector. Trained professionals play a crucial role in supporting the learning of special needs students, yet negligence within Pakistan’s educational institutions impedes students’ access to these services.
To address these challenges, Pakistan must work towards providing equal and quality education for all students. This involves implementing awareness programs for special education, and changing societal attitudes towards special needs students, recognizing them as valuable members of society.
RIJAH ARSHAD MAHMOOD,
Karachi.