Special education overhaul

Despite global recognition of the importance of educa­tion, there’s an urgent need to prioritise special education, es­pecially in Pakistan. Unlike many other nations, Pakistan must re­evaluate its stance on special ed­ucation and allocate a sufficient budget for a more inclusive edu­cational system.

Access to quality education is a significant challenge for chil­dren with special needs in Pak­istan. A pervasive social stigma contributes to the problem, with many institutions refusing admis­sion, viewing these students as burdens. This stigma creates re­luctance among parents to send their children to school. Moreover, a lack of facilities in most Paki­stani institutions and inadequate­ly trained teachers further ham­pers the educational experience for special needs students.

Although there is an increase in professionals like occupational therapists, speech therapists, and psychologists in Pakistan, their roles are not fully understood, par­ticularly in the education sector. Trained professionals play a cru­cial role in supporting the learn­ing of special needs students, yet negligence within Pakistan’s edu­cational institutions impedes stu­dents’ access to these services.

To address these challeng­es, Pakistan must work towards providing equal and quality ed­ucation for all students. This in­volves implementing awareness programs for special education, and changing societal attitudes towards special needs students, recognizing them as valuable members of society.

RIJAH ARSHAD MAHMOOD,

Karachi.