Friday, December 22, 2023
Teachers’ role vital for education, training of students: PU VC

December 22, 2023
LAHORE   -   Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said the role of teacher in the education and training of students is very important. He expressed these remarks wile addressing the closing ceremony of the 11th International Conference on Research in Education (ICORE-23) with the theme of ‘Restructuring of Teacher Education for the Next Generation of Teachers’, organised by the Punjab University Institute of Education and Research (IER) at Waheed Shaheed Hall. Director General University of Management and Technology Abid Sherwani, Director Institute of Education and Research Prof Dr Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, Chairman Department of Advanced Studies in Education Prof Dr. Muhammad Shahid Farooq, Columnist Prof Naeem Masood, former directors, researchers, academics, faculty members and a large number of students were present at the ceremony.

