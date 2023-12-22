Two killed, another injured in Karachi firing

KARACHI-Two people were killed and another injured in separate incidents of violence in different localities of the metropolis, police said on Thursday. According to details, two robbers barged into a shop in shop in Mochko area of Karachi, asked the shopkeeper to handover cash and cell phones. Over resistance, the robbers started firing killing the shopkeeper on the spot and fled the scene. One person was shot dead in Old Haji Camp Timber Market while another shot injured in Orangi Town 13 No.

The bodies and injured were shifted to different hospitals and police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations started investigations.

KARACHI MAN

KILLS SISTER OVER PROPERTY DISPUTE

In a shocking incident a man killed his widowed sister in Karachi over a property dispute, according to the police.

According to details, the incident occurred in Karachi’s area of Hussainabad Block 3, where a greedy brother stabbed his 55-year-old widowed sister to death. Police claimed that the deceased Kulsoom was staying at his brother’s residence, where she was stabbed to death.

The man has been arrested, the police added. On August 7, a man shot dead his wife over asking for a cellphone in Attock, Punjab. The incident took place in Attock’s area of Pindi Sultani, where a man opened fire on his wife and killed her on the spot when she asked him to hand her his cellphone. After killing the wife, the man, whose identification was not revealed by the police, had also injured himself.