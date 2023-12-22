UN official and ASF female officer fall prey to dacoits in capital

Rawalpindi-An official of United Nations (UN) and another female officer of Airports Security Force (ASF) were deprived of cash, mobile phones and other valuables by unknown dacoits in different parts of federal capital, informed sources on Thursday. Also, four dacoits dressed in police uniform stormed into a house located in Sarae Kharboza and made off with two mobile phones and cash, they said. Police registered separate cases against the accused while further investigation was on. According to sources, a complainant namely Muhammad Asif appeared before officials of PS Karachi Company stating he is an Afghan national and working for The United Nations (UN) in Mazar Sharif in Afghanistan. He added he arrived in an hospital located at G-8/4 for his medical checkup. “After visiting the hospital, I was travelling back to my guest house in taxi cab when two persons riding in another car asked my diver to stop cab as they are policemen and want to conduct search of passenger,” he said. The complainant added the two men deprived him of Rs 280,000, 240 US dollars and an iPhone 14 and fled from the scene. He asked police to register a case against the accused and to arrest them. In yet another incident of street crime, two male and two female dacoits riding on motorcycles intercepted a female officer of ASF at Fizaia Stop in limits of PS Khanna and snatched cash and mobile phone from her. Sources said the dacoits also fired bullet into air to avoid being arrested by anyone and sped away towrads Islamabad. Police registered a case against the dacoits and began investigation. Mohsin Ali, a resident of Sirae Kharboza, lodged complaint with PS Sangjani that four men stormed into his house while impersonating policemen and started searching draws and cupboards of house.

He said that the robbers also placed him and other family members under severe torture when they could not find handomse amount or gold ornaments from cupboards of house. Later, the robbers looted cash and two mobile phones and fled from the scene.

Officials of PS Sangjani lodged FIR against the accused and began investigation. Separately, officials of PS Sumbal had booked a Constable of FIA on charges of attempting to sodomize an accused in police station. The accused had been identified as Asif Raza Niazi. However, no arrest was made so far by the police. Golra police have registered a case against some seven accused including Gulab Zar Khan, Khurshid Ahmed Haqani, Advocate Abdul Sattar Chohan and Malik Sarwar on charges of storming office of Ghusan Mehboob Malik and hurling threats of fire consequences at him over monetary dispute. Police failed in arresting any accused so far.