Friday, December 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UN Security Council again postpones vote on Gaza humanitarian aid

UN Security Council again postpones vote on Gaza humanitarian aid
Anadolu
12:21 PM | December 22, 2023
International

The UN Security Council on Thursday postponed for the fourth time this week a vote on a draft resolution on humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The 15-member Council is expected to meet Friday to vote on the resolution penned by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which reportedly calls for "urgent steps" to allow the safe and unhindered delivery of aid to stricken civilians in Gaza.

Intense closed-door negotiations have been carried out all week by the Council to avoid a US veto.

After meeting on the situation in the Middle East, US representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters that the Council is "ready" to vote on the draft resolution.

"I just want to share with you that we have worked hard and diligently over the course of the past week with the Emiratis, with others, with Egypt, to come up with a resolution that we can support. And we do have that resolution now," she said, without providing information about how she would vote.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, killing nearly 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 52,000 others, according to health authorities in the enclave.

Mohsin Naqvi directs to provide CT scan, MRI reports to patients within 24 hours

There has also been widespread destruction of homes and other infrastructure, besides a shortage of food, water and medicines.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1703224992.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023