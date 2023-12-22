USAID-led event catalyses land registration awareness

PESHAWAR - The Land Registration in Merged Areas Activity (LRMA), support­ed by USAID, convened its second “Hujra Meeting” in Peshawar, pre­sided over by Secretary II Board of Revenue, Tariq Khan, and attend­ed by local officials, elders, and Hasan Khel residents. The aim was to engage communities in land registration processes, fostering trust and collaboration.

LRMA’s Communications Lead, Irfan Younis, emphasized these gatherings’ objective: to establish an equitable land registration sys­tem by involving and garnering support from local communities. With a focus on Hasan Khel in Pe­shawar, LRMA seeks collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment bodies for effective land registration.

USAID’s involvement in regu­lating land registration address­es individual and tribal conflicts, a point reiterated by Secretary Tariq Khan. He stressed the joint responsibility of the government and the public in resolving land issues and commended USAID’s support. Khan highlighted the role of youth in promoting land regis­tration awareness.

The event included a Pash­to Mushaira led by Dr Abasin Yousafzai, presenting Pashto po­etry and a stage drama to inform tribal communities about land registration. The setting, mimick­ing a Pashtun Hujra in a local ho­tel, received appreciation for its cultural representation and effec­tive dissemination of information.