USAID-led event catalyses land registration awareness

PESHAWAR - The Land Registration in Merged Areas Activity (LRMA), supported by USAID, convened its second “Hujra Meeting” in Peshawar, presided over by Secretary II Board of Revenue, Tariq Khan, and attended by local officials, elders, and Hasan Khel residents. The aim was to engage communities in land registration processes, fostering trust and collaboration.
LRMA’s Communications Lead, Irfan Younis, emphasized these gatherings’ objective: to establish an equitable land registration system by involving and garnering support from local communities. With a focus on Hasan Khel in Peshawar, LRMA seeks collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government bodies for effective land registration.
USAID’s involvement in regulating land registration addresses individual and tribal conflicts, a point reiterated by Secretary Tariq Khan. He stressed the joint responsibility of the government and the public in resolving land issues and commended USAID’s support. Khan highlighted the role of youth in promoting land registration awareness.
The event included a Pashto Mushaira led by Dr Abasin Yousafzai, presenting Pashto poetry and a stage drama to inform tribal communities about land registration. The setting, mimicking a Pashtun Hujra in a local hotel, received appreciation for its cultural representation and effective dissemination of information.