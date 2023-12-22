VEON presents digital operator success story at NSR/BCG Investor Conference in New York

LAHORE-VEON, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, recently participated in an investor conference organized by New Street Research and Boston Consulting Group in New York, highlighting the achievements of its digital operator strategy.

“VEON has a tailored digital operator approach in each of its markets, going beyond traditional telecommunications and providing digital experiences that are locally relevant. This results in not only the growth of our market share in our industry, but the expansion of our overall wallet share in terms of the value generated in adjacent verticals. We are happy to see that investors understand and appreciate VEON’s track record of success based on this model and the future opportunities that this transformation brings” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.

At the NSR/BCG conference, VEON provided a case in point for its digital transformation by highlighting the journey of Jazz, Pakistan’s largest mobile operator which has successfully evolved its business model into being a provider of digital experiences.

“As Pakistan’s largest digital operator, our purpose is to improve the lives and livelihoods of our people by unlocking the power of digital and financial inclusion. A key driver of our solid topline growth is our digital operator strategy, which is rooted in our commitment to offering our customers exceptional services, achieving a 29% increase in the third quarter of 2023. Our financial services, JazzCash and Mobilink Bank, serve tens of millions of customers, contributing to financial inclusion in the country and addressing the increasing demand in a significantly underserved market,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, addressing the audience.