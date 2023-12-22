WHO urges immediate ban on vapes in Pakistan

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with local non-profit Blue Veins, urged an immediate ban on vapes and e-cigarettes in Pakistan. This aligns with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recent directives recommending similar treatment of e-cigarettes to traditional tobacco products, emphasizing a complete ban on all flavours.
During a press conference, the focus centred on the unregulated sale of these products and their detrimental impact on Pakistan’s youth. Despite the common belief that vaping is a safer alternative to smoking, the WHO emphasized the urgent need for regulatory measures. Proposed actions include banning flavouring agents like menthol and enforcing stringent tobacco control measures, such as high taxes and usage bans in public spaces.
Vapes in Pakistan are sold with minimal regulation, and easily accessible to the public, particularly the youth, due to their sleek designs and enticing flavours like bubblegum and strawberry, targeting children and teenagers and surpassing the appeal of traditional tobacco products.
This marketing strategy significantly contributes to their growing popularity among the younger population, despite the nicotine content, which renders them highly addictive and poses serious health risks, especially to young users.
Globally, there are approximately 55 million e-cigarette users, with sales projected to reach $40 billion by 2023. In Pakistan, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH USA) shows that 19.1% are regular smokers, while 6.2% engage in vaping. The Alliance supports the WHO’s call for a ban and urges medical professionals to refrain from conducting unauthorized research on e-cigarettes, especially if funded by the tobacco industry.
During the press conference, Blue Veins’ Program Manager demanded swift government action, prioritizing public health over industry profits.