WHO urges immediate ban on vapes in Pakistan

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Alliance for Sus­tainable Tobacco Control in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, along with lo­cal non-profit Blue Veins, urged an immediate ban on vapes and e-cigarettes in Pakistan. This aligns with the World Health Or­ganization’s (WHO) recent direc­tives recommending similar treat­ment of e-cigarettes to traditional tobacco products, emphasizing a complete ban on all flavours.

During a press conference, the focus centred on the unregulated sale of these products and their detrimental impact on Pakistan’s youth. Despite the common belief that vaping is a safer alternative to smoking, the WHO emphasized the urgent need for regulatory measures. Proposed actions in­clude banning flavouring agents like menthol and enforcing strin­gent tobacco control measures, such as high taxes and usage bans in public spaces.

Vapes in Pakistan are sold with minimal regulation, and easily ac­cessible to the public, particular­ly the youth, due to their sleek de­signs and enticing flavours like bubblegum and strawberry, tar­geting children and teenagers and surpassing the appeal of tradition­al tobacco products.

This marketing strategy signif­icantly contributes to their grow­ing popularity among the young­er population, despite the nicotine content, which renders them highly addictive and poses serious health risks, especially to young users.

Globally, there are approxi­mately 55 million e-cigarette us­ers, with sales projected to reach $40 billion by 2023. In Pakistan, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH USA) shows that 19.1% are regular smokers, while 6.2% engage in vaping. The Alli­ance supports the WHO’s call for a ban and urges medical profes­sionals to refrain from conducting unauthorized research on e-ciga­rettes, especially if funded by the tobacco industry.

During the press conference, Blue Veins’ Program Manager de­manded swift government action, prioritizing public health over in­dustry profits.