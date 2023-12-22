Will contest 3 NA, 3 provincial seats in coming elections, says Parvez Elahi 

ISLAMABAD - “I will contest elections from three National Assembly seats and 3 Punjab Assembly seats,” said President PTI, Parvez Elahi while talking to the reporters at the An­ti-terrorism Court, Federal Judi­cial Complex here in Islamabad on Thursday. While talking to the media informally, Mr Elahi said, “Nobody dared to meet me or contact me in the jail because they knew I would tell them to meet Imran Khan first.” On an­other question, he said there is too much strictness in jail, I do not get to meet Imran Khan but we stay in contact through our lawyers and during court hear­ings. Parvez Elahi talked to the media before the hearing regard­ing a case registered by police on terrorism against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel, and creating unrest outside the judicial com­plex ahead of a court hearing of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 18, 2023.