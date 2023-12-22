Will contest 3 NA, 3 provincial seats in coming elections, says Parvez Elahi 

ISLAMABAD - “I will contest elections from three National Assembly seats and 3 Punjab Assembly seats,” said President PTI, Parvez Elahi while talking to the reporters at the Anti-terrorism Court, Federal Judicial Complex here in Islamabad on Thursday. While talking to the media informally, Mr Elahi said, “Nobody dared to meet me or contact me in the jail because they knew I would tell them to meet Imran Khan first.” On another question, he said there is too much strictness in jail, I do not get to meet Imran Khan but we stay in contact through our lawyers and during court hearings. Parvez Elahi talked to the media before the hearing regarding a case registered by police on terrorism against Imran Khan and over a dozen PTI leaders for indulging in vandalism, attacking security personnel, and creating unrest outside the judicial complex ahead of a court hearing of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case on March 18, 2023.