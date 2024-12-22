501 more power pilferers detected in Lesco region

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 501 more connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, during its anti-power theft campaign in the last 24 hour. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 152 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 26 accused have been arrested by the respective police. During last 24 hours, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft. Among the seized connections, 13 commercial and 488 domestic, and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. All these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 335,257 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.833 million.

Lesco collects Rs7.049m from 254 defaulters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered Rs 7.049 million from 254 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during the last 24 hours. A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that the company recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2 million from 28 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 0.049 million from 19 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.091 million from 38 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1 million from 42 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 0.020 million from 18 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 0.054 million from 35 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.087 million from 53 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 0.037 million from 21 defaulters in Kasur Circle.