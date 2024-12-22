Aisam/Ushna, Muzammil clinch titles at Khawaja Iftikhar Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Ushna Suhail clinched the mixed doubles title while Muzammil Murtaza claimed the men’s singles title in the Khawaja Iftikhar Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 here at Sports Board Punjab Center Court, Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Saturday.

The grand finale of the event featured an enthralling mixed doubles showdown between Aisamul Haq/Ushna Suhail and Abdullah Adnan/Amna Ali Qayyum. The match drew a massive and energetic crowd, who were captivated by every moment, cheering passionately for both pairs with each point scored.

After an intense and highly competitive battle, Aisam and Ushna emerged as title winners, defeating the spirited duo of Adnan and Amna with an impressive 6-2, 6-3 scoreline. The men’s singles final delivered a riveting contest as Muzammil Murtaza showcased exceptional skill and composure to outplay the seasoned Aqeel Khan, securing the title with a commanding 6-2, 7-6 (6-3) victory.

In the ladies’ singles final, Ushna Suhail, the talented granddaughter of tennis legend Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad, displayed sheer dominance as she outclassed the promising young Zunaisha Noor in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0, to claim the championship. It was Ushna’s second title in the event.

In boys’ U-18 singles final, Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, sponsored by SA Gardens and Euro Petroleum, defeated Shehryar Anees 6-2, 6-2. Abubakar then completed a remarkable brace of titles by teaming up with Hamza Roman to triumph in U-18 doubles final, beating Ahtesham Humayun/M Salar 6-1, 6-4.

In the boys’ U-14 singles category, Shayan Afridi secured the title with an impressive 6-0, 6-3 win against Junaid Khan. Meanwhile, in the girls’ U-14 singles final, Bismel Zia, student of Coach Rashid Malik,displayed her skill and determination to defeat Hajra Sohail 6-3, 6-3 and claim the championship.

ITF Seniors Champion Rashid Malik, alongside his partner Arif Feroze, showcased exceptional teamwork to defeat Muhammad Khalid and M Ilyas 5-2 (retired) and secure the seniors 55+ doubles title. In the Seniors 40+ doubles final, Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd) and Shehryar Salamat demonstrated remarkable resilience, staging a thrilling comeback to edge past Ashar Khan and Hadi Hussain with a scoreline of 1-6, 6-4, 10-12.

Pakistan’s Olympic Gold Medallist, Arshad Nadeem, graced the concluding ceremony as the distinguished chief guest, accompanied by his esteemed coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, who was the guest of honour. Together, they presented prizes to the winners and runners-up, celebrating the outstanding performances of the players. In a moment of heartfelt recognition, they bestowed Lifetime Achievement Awards upon Nausheen Ehtesham and Rashid Malik for their exceptional contributions to tennis in Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including the entire family of Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad including Aisam and Ushna, former Governor Punjab Gen (R) Khalid Maqbool, as well as tennis players, their families, and tennis enthusiasts.

In his address at the concluding ceremony, Aisamul Haq Qureshi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire tennis community, players, and all the stakeholders, chief guests Arshad Nadeem and Salman Iqbal Butt, including sponsors, whose all-out support and presence played a pivotal role in making this memorial event a tremendous success.

“This event was held to pay a grand tribute to my grandfather, a true legend of tennis in the Subcontinent and Pakistan. His remarkable contributions to Pakistani tennis will forever be cherished and remembered,” Aisamsaid and added: “With great enthusiasm and passion, we will continue hosting this prestigious national ranking tennis tournament every year, with an even greater prize pool and renewed vigor.”