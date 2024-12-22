Albania bans TikTok for 1 year after stabbing of teenager

Albania on Saturday banned TikTok for one year as Prime Minister Edi Rama blamed the platform for fueling violence among youth in and outside school.

The move comes after a 14-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death in November by a classmate. Local media had said the incident was a result of arguments between the two boys on social media.

“It’s much stronger, far more influential, and far more enticing to a child when the ‘neighborhood troublemaker’ they follow on TikTok is more appealing than the values we want to instill at home. And we fear that when our children leave the house, that’s the influence they’ll connect with,” Rama said at a meeting with parents groups and teachers in the capital Tirana.

A new action plan aimed at strengthening school safety mechanisms and enhancing the relationship between schools, students, and parents was presented at the event.

“We will block TikTok for one year ... it will take us about 6 to 8 weeks to implement this, and within one year, we will completely block TikTok in the Republic of Albania. TikTok will no longer be accessible here!” he added.

Rama said that during the year, Albania will monitor how other countries respond, what new technological restrictions or filters emerge, and how TikTok itself will react.

“What’s important to note is that we’re extending our efforts for children beyond just this issue. Every ministry and institution in the Republic of Albania will be required to have its own program for children, regardless of the area of focus. This is not just about one issue; it’s about a broader strategy for our youth,” the premier added.

Several European countries have enforced restrictions on social media use for children.

Australia in November approved a complete social media ban for children under 16.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has also faced accusations of espionage in the US and is under investigation by the EU over alleged election interference in Romania.​​​​​​​