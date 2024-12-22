Arabic Language Day; 35 million people speak Arabic worldwide

KARACHI - Renowned linguist and researcher Dr. Muhammad Faiz Al Abrar on Saturday said that as per international reports, around 35 million people speak Arabic language worldwide. “Arabic used to be a religious language of about one billion and seventy million Muslims around the world. Arabic language distinguished as one of the major languages ??of the world,” he said. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the eve of International Arabic Language Day held at Jamia Abi Bakr Islamia Karachi. Dr.Abrar said that Arabic designated as the third largest language in the world after English and French. Speakers and connoisseurs of this language are found in a large part of the world. It is the official language of twenty-seven countries and is spoken by about 350 million people worldwide, including those whose mother tongue is not Arabic but who know Arabic as their mother tongue.