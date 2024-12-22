Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

At least 22 die in bus accident in southeastern Brazil

At least 22 die in bus accident in southeastern Brazil
NEWS WIRE
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, International

Sao Paulo  -  At least 22 people died early Saturday when a bus crashed into a truck and then caught fire in southeastern Brazil, officials said, adding that the death toll is likely to rise. Around four in the morning, the bus traveling from Sao Paulo blew a tire near the town of Lajinha, in the state of Minas Gerais, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and hit a truck, the state’s fire department said in a statement. The bus went up in flames and at least 22 passengers died, the statement said. Thirteen people survived and sought medical help. Another vehicle rammed into the bus from behind, but its occupants survived.

“After hours of work, firefighters managed to extinguish the flames and have removed 22 charred bodies of victims who were trapped” inside, the fire department said in a statement. In a video released Saturday morning, Lieutenant Alonso Vieira Junior with the Minas Gerais fire department said a crane would be needed to clear the wreckage, and that “there are still more victims to be removed.”

Military courts sentence 25 civilians over May 9 violent attacks

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734826413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024