Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Attock police arrest 9 outlaws

Our Staff Reporter
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Attock  -   Police have arrested nine outlaws allegedly involved in different crimes. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. As per details, Attock City police arrested Mubashir Saleem r/o Attock for raping a woman and filming her nude. Similarly, Fatehjang police arrested Muhammad Arif r/o Gharhi Hasoo for allegedly trying to rape a woman who was alone at her home. Rangoon police arrested Safarash s/o Yaseen for stealing cash and jewellery from the house of his sister. Hadanabdal police arrested Ansar Mehmood and his son Zeeshan for manhandling a couple and clipping their hair. Attock Saddar police arrested Qari Imran r/o Pindigheb for allegedly torturing his student. Similarly, Fatehjang police arrested three real brothers Saif ur Rehman, Sabir and Zeeshan r/o Langar and recovered three stolen bikes from their possession. Meanwhile, Sessions Judge Attock Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has awarded nine year imprisonment and Rs 80,000 fine to a drug smuggler Tilawat Hussain r/o Kamra. 

Lesco simplifies process for new electricity connections

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734845293.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024