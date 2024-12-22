Attock police arrest 9 outlaws

Attock - Police have arrested nine outlaws allegedly involved in different crimes. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. As per details, Attock City police arrested Mubashir Saleem r/o Attock for raping a woman and filming her nude. Similarly, Fatehjang police arrested Muhammad Arif r/o Gharhi Hasoo for allegedly trying to rape a woman who was alone at her home. Rangoon police arrested Safarash s/o Yaseen for stealing cash and jewellery from the house of his sister. Hadanabdal police arrested Ansar Mehmood and his son Zeeshan for manhandling a couple and clipping their hair. Attock Saddar police arrested Qari Imran r/o Pindigheb for allegedly torturing his student. Similarly, Fatehjang police arrested three real brothers Saif ur Rehman, Sabir and Zeeshan r/o Langar and recovered three stolen bikes from their possession. Meanwhile, Sessions Judge Attock Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has awarded nine year imprisonment and Rs 80,000 fine to a drug smuggler Tilawat Hussain r/o Kamra.