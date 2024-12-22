Bushra Bibi gets pre-arrest bail in 32 terrorism cases

RAWALPINDI - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister Imran Khan in as many as 32 terrorism cases. The former first lady along with her lawyers appeared before ATC-I Judge Amjad Ali Shah to seek pre-arrest bails in the cases registered in Attock, Chakwal and Rawalpindi in connection with the protests held between November 24 and November 27.

While issuing the notices to the investigating officers in the cases for their response, the court granted pre-arrest bail to Bibi till January 13. The wife of founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appeared before the court and submitted the required surety bonds for the bail. She filed the bail pleas through her lawyers Muhammad Faisal Malik and Faisal Chaudhry. A large number of PTI supporters were also present on the occasion.

On Friday Peshawar High Court (PHC) extended the protective bail of Bushra Bibi in the terrorism cases until January 16. The petition was heard by a two-member bench of PHC, consisting of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad.