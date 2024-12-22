CM aide terms news about KP’s debt misleading

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Finance and Interprovincial Coordination, Muzzammil Aslam, has described a recently published news story regarding the province’s debt as “misleading.”

According to Aslam, the province’s debt is minimal compared to its GDP and receipts. He pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s estimated GDP stands at $40 billion, while its debt is only $2.5 billion.

Aslam highlighted the province’s remarkable economic resilience, noting a 3.9% growth rate last year, which surpassed Pakistan’s 2.5% growth rate. The Finance Advisor also mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s debt servicing is less than 5% of its total receipts, significantly lower than the federal government’s 90%. He clarified that increase in debt was not due to extraordinary borrowing but rather the 75% devaluation since April 2022. He also revealed that the province had declined three foreign loans in recent months, contradicting claims that lenders are unwilling to lend money to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Muzzammil Aslam termed such claims as “blatant lies” and emphasized the need for responsible journalism. He stated that reporters should seek comments from relevant entities before publishing a story.