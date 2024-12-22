Sunday, December 22, 2024
COAS General Asim Munir vows to eliminate terrorism, Its supporters

Web Desk
7:26 PM | December 22, 2024
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism and its supporters during his visit to Wana, South Waziristan, on Sunday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the visit, General Munir received a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region.

Addressing officers and troops, the COAS commended their resilience and steadfast dedication in combating terrorism, emphasizing the nation’s deep pride in their sacrifices. He affirmed that the martyrs (Shuhada) are the pride of Pakistan, and their sacrifices will always be remembered.

“With the unwavering support of the nation, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies (LEAs), remains resolute in its mission to eradicate terrorism and extremism in all forms, ensuring lasting peace and stability across the country, Insha’Allah,” General Munir stated.

The COAS highlighted the courage, resilience, and determination of Pakistan’s armed forces as the cornerstone of national sovereignty. He lauded the soldiers of the Armed Forces and LEAs as the true heroes of the nation, whose bravery and dedication inspire the entire country.

He reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to pursuing Fitna Al Khwarij, vowing to continue operations until its complete elimination, alongside the facilitators, abettors, and financiers of anti-state activities, who will be held accountable for their actions.

Upon his arrival in Wana, General Munir was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar.

