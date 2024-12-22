Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court awards life imprisonment to man for killing daughter

Mudassir Raja
December 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  An additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) here on Saturday awarded life term jail for killing his daughter over a domestic issue in 2023. ADSJ Khalid Bashir convicted Shafique Shah for killing his daughter Noor-e-Sehar over a domestic issue in the locality of Sadiqabad last year. The convicted father has to spend his life in jail and to pay Rs50,000 as fine. The court also directed the convict to pay Rs200,000 as damages. The city police officer appreciated Sadiqabad Police for carrying out through investigation and prosecuting the accused before the court.

Tags:

Mudassir Raja

Mudassir Raja

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1734761172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024