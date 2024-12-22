Court awards life imprisonment to man for killing daughter

RAWALPINDI - An additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) here on Saturday awarded life term jail for killing his daughter over a domestic issue in 2023. ADSJ Khalid Bashir convicted Shafique Shah for killing his daughter Noor-e-Sehar over a domestic issue in the locality of Sadiqabad last year. The convicted father has to spend his life in jail and to pay Rs50,000 as fine. The court also directed the convict to pay Rs200,000 as damages. The city police officer appreciated Sadiqabad Police for carrying out through investigation and prosecuting the accused before the court.