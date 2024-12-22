Dept of Chemical Engineering at UoG organises project exhibition

GUJRAT - With a view to promoting entrepreneurship and fostering innovation among students, the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of Gujrat organized a project exhibition here at Hafiz Hayat Campus the other day. The exhibition was inaugurated by Chairperson of the Department of Chemical Engineering and former vice chancellor of KFUEIT Prof. Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir.

Chemical Engineering students showcased their self-made products related to self-business and entrepreneurship. The showcased products included nail polish, soap, hair oil, perfume, glass cleaner, and popcorn.

In addition, Global Linkage offered guidance to students regarding education abroad. Fostering entrepreneurship skills during education can transform graduates into valuable human assets for the nation.

“Focussing on manufacturing and commercialization, the six start-ups training in as many months is aimed at paving the way for creating jobs for our graduating students,” Dr Suleman Tahir, who led the initiative, said. He stressed that they had the capability to launch these ventures and were actively seeking investors to take these innovative ideas to the national level.

Prof. Dr Suleman Tahir stated that the primary goal of higher education is to elevate practical awareness among students. He said he believed the economic development of Pakistan depended entirely on the practical application of new knowledge and research. Teachers must raise awareness of self-business and entrepreneurship among students. Dr Suleman Tahir said the products displayed by the chemical engineering students can be successfully marketed with proper commercialization.

A large number of teachers and students from various departments attended the exhibition.