ECP draws attention of lawmakers not to submit false yearly assets details

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) draws the attention of the Members of the Parliament and Provincial Assemblies not to submit false assets details by the end of this month (31 December), as it would be considered an offence of corrupt practice. The parliamentarians have been asked to submit to the Election Commission yearly Statements of Assets and Liabilities including their spouse and dependent children by the end of year, as otherwise action will be taken by the electoral watchdog. “The Commission shall, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a Member of an Assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the 15 day of January and such Member shall cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities,” according to the statement issued by top election regulatory body. “ Where a Member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he may, within one hundred and twenty days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice,” it added. The members are asked to submit a statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding thirtieth day of June on Form B. The Commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, shall publish the names of Members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the specified period.

