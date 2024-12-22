FIA arrests three women for begging in Saudi Arabia

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Wing arrested three women at Sialkot International Airport for allegedly engaging in begging activities in Saudi Arabia while posing as Umrah pilgrims.

The women, hailing from Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Rahim Yar Khan districts, were detained upon their return to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia. The FIA spokesperson revealed that the women had been involved in begging activities in Saudi Arabia for several months.

Earlier, in October, FIA Immigration arrested eight individuals at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for attempting to travel with fake documents and engage in begging abroad. The individuals were stopped before boarding flights to Saudi Arabia, where they had planned to beg without valid hotel bookings or justifiable expenses.

Additionally, three men attempting to travel to Azerbaijan on forged documents were also arrested in a separate operation by FIA.

The arrests highlight FIA's continued efforts to combat human trafficking and fraudulent travel activities.