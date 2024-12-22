Sunday, December 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA arrests three women for begging in Saudi Arabia

FIA arrests three women for begging in Saudi Arabia
Web Desk
12:14 PM | December 22, 2024
National

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Wing arrested three women at Sialkot International Airport for allegedly engaging in begging activities in Saudi Arabia while posing as Umrah pilgrims.

The women, hailing from Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Rahim Yar Khan districts, were detained upon their return to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia. The FIA spokesperson revealed that the women had been involved in begging activities in Saudi Arabia for several months.

Earlier, in October, FIA Immigration arrested eight individuals at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport for attempting to travel with fake documents and engage in begging abroad. The individuals were stopped before boarding flights to Saudi Arabia, where they had planned to beg without valid hotel bookings or justifiable expenses.

Additionally, three men attempting to travel to Azerbaijan on forged documents were also arrested in a separate operation by FIA.

The arrests highlight FIA's continued efforts to combat human trafficking and fraudulent travel activities.

Lesco simplifies process for new electricity connections

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1734845293.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024