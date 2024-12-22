Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered at Bannu Cantt

Funeral prayers for the martyrs who lost their lives in a firefight with terrorists in South Waziristan were held on Sunday at Bannu Cantt.

The solemn ceremony was attended by the Peshawar Corps Commander, senior Pakistan Army officers, soldiers, and local residents.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the sacrifices of these brave individuals symbolize the unwavering courage and determination of the nation in its ongoing fight against terrorism.

On the night between December 20 and 21, 2024, a group of terrorists attempted to attack a security forces checkpoint in the Makeen area of South Waziristan District.

The attack was effectively repelled by the troops, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists. However, 16 soldiers embraced martyrdom during the intense exchange of fire.