GIK Institute alumni vows to make it unique institution

Swabi - The alumni of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, who came from across the world to celebrate 30 years of excellence at their alma mater, unanimously vowed on Saturday to provide both financial and technical support to their mother institution.

They pledged to work towards making it unique and distinguished among all higher education institutions in the country.

The first batch of students entered GIK Institute in September 1993. The former President of Pakistan and founder of the Institute, the late Ghulam Ishaq Khan, Pakistan’s renowned nuclear scientist, the late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, and other distinguished leaders and experts witnessed the historic moment when the first batch joined the Institute.

A colourful gathering held in the auditorium was attended by Engr Salim Saifullah Khan, President of GIK Institute’s parent body, the Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST); Prof. Dr Syed Muhammad Hasan Zaidi, Acting Rector; Pro-Rector (Admin and Finance), Sardar Aminullah Khan; deans; heads of departments; directors; and students. Perfect arrangements were made for the “Alumni Homecoming and Reunion,” which invited alumni to visit their alma mater, exchange views with faculty, staff, and students, and share happy moments while reminiscing about their student life at GIK Institute. Musical performances, guitar playing by alumni, singing, panel discussions, and a funfair exhibition were all part of the event, designed to bring back sweet memories of student life and make the homecoming more memorable. The GIK Institute Alumni Association (GIKIAA), which has a presence in over 70 countries with 15 global chapters, provides scholarships to needy students and boasts over 6,000 members. In the last three years, about Rs 115 million has been awarded to students in scholarships.

The alumni, faculty members, SOPREST President, Director, and other attendees paid glowing tributes to the late Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

In his address, Engr Salim Saifullah Khan said, “There are four pillars of GIK Institute: students, faculty, administration, and alumni. No doubt, across the world, the role of alumni is critical in making great institutions of higher education. Whatever the alumni need, it will be provided to them.”

He added that, besides GIK Institute, the late Ghulam Ishaq Khan made tremendous contributions to making Pakistan a nuclear power. “It is a privilege for me to remain the President of SOPREST,” he said.

Addressing the alumni, Prof Zaidi said, “Over the years, GIK alumni have become CEOs, industry leaders, scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs. From Karachi to Khyber, from Silicon Valley to Singapore, the GIK spirit lives on.” He continued, “You—our alumni—have broken barriers, shattered stereotypes, and proven to the world that Pakistan has no shortage of talent.”

Barrister Engr Habil Ahmed Khan, President of GIKIAA, said, “We will always uphold the vision of the forefathers of the Institute. It was a great privilege to receive a contemporary education here.” He added, “I have visited the UK, US, and various other countries, and everywhere it was GIK Institute’s education that enabled me to fly high.”